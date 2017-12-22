LVMH's Celine creator Phoebe Philo to leave company: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Phoebe Philo, artistic director of LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) Celine label will leave the high-end ready-to-wear brand in January, the company said on Friday.

“Working for Celine has been an amazing experience for me over the past ten years,” Philo said in a statement.

The British designer has decided to take a break, believing that she had accomplished her mission to revamp Celine, and will not join another firm in the immediate future, a source close to the matter had told Reuters earlier.

The source denied rumours she would join Burberry (BRBY.L).

“Phoebe has written a key chapter in Celine’s story for the last ten years. We are very grateful to her for contributing to the great development of this house (Celine),” said LVMH boss Bernard Arnault.