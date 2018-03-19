FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 10:26 AM / in 36 minutes

LVMH's Christian Dior says menswear designer Van Assche to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Fashion house Christian Dior, part of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, said on Monday its menswear designer Kris Van Assche was leaving the label after 11 years.

FILE PHOTO - Designer Kris Van Assche poses before attending the the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show in Paris, France, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

However, LVMH said Van Assche would remain at the group in another, undisclosed position. It did not immediately name a successor for him at Dior.

Van Assche’s move comes amid a series of management and designer changes at LVMH as the group, run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, looks to expand some of its biggest brands, such as Dior or Givenchy.

Pietro Beccari, formerly chief executive of LVMH stablemate Fendi, took over as CEO of Dior in February.

Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
