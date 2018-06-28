LVMH cuts ties with Bono's ethical fashion brand Edun

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) is parting ways with the eco-friendly Edun label started by singer Bono and his wife Ali Hewson, transferring its minority stake back to the founders.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization waves as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

LVMH said Edun was “restructuring its operations in preparation for its next chapter” following a joint review of the business.

FILE PHOTO: Ali Hewson, wife of Bono, is seen in the crowd as U2 perform during their "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour", at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“The founders remain committed to Edun’s mission for sustainable fashion,” a joint statement sent by LVMH said.

Managers for New York-based Edun and Irish singer Bono, the lead singer of rock band U2 whose real name is Paul Hewson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the brand’s next steps.

Website Business of Fashion reported earlier that Edun would cease “current operations”, though it was not clear whether the label would be relaunched.

Filings with Ireland’s companies registry showed Edun had been in the red for several years, making a $6.3 million loss in 2016, according to the latest available accounts, with accumulated losses reaching $80.6 million.

The business is a very small part of the LVMH portfolio, which includes multi-billion euro brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and also drinks companies such as champagne maker Moet & Chandon.

But LVMH’s 2009 investment - for an undisclosed sum - underscored a move by big luxury groups toward promoting more sustainable fashion, an area they have since been building up.

Edun, launched in 2004, works with weavers and clothing workshops in Rwanda, Kenya and South Africa to help promote fair trade, and aims to source materials in an eco-friendly way, using recycled fabrics for instance.

The company is financed by shareholder loans, according to its filings for the 2016 financial year, which showed its net liabilities stood at $57 million. Shareholders had agreed to not seek repayment of their loans “for the foreseeable future”, according to the documents.