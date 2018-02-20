FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

LVMH names Serge Brunschwig as new Chairman and CEO of Fendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world’s biggest luxury goods group, named on Tuesday Serge Brunschwig as the new chairman and chief executive of its Fendi fashion house, as part of an internal reshuffle.

    Brunschwig will replace Pietro Beccari, who will now become the Chairman and CEO of LVMH’s Christian Dior Couture arm. Brunschwig will report to Toni Belloni, LVMH Group Managing Director, LVMH added on Tuesday.

    Last month, LVMH reported higher annual profits and said it had made a favorable start to 2018 after a revival in Chinese demand boosted sales last year and spurred on some of its major brands like Louis Vuitton.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Leigh Thomas

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
