FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
February 2, 2018 / 10:28 AM / in 2 hours

LVMH chief Arnault's adviser Pierre Gode dies aged 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Pierre Gode, a long-time adviser to Bernard Arnault, the multibillionaire boss of French luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA), has died aged 73 after a long illness, the company said on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Pierre Gode,” Arnault said in a statement issued by LVMH.

“Alongside my father, Jean Arnault, and then alongside me, Pierre Gode was instrumental in the creation and growth of the LVMH Group. His lively intelligence and sound judgment will be missed by all who came to know and appreciate him.”

Despite his ill-health, Gode remained an advisory member of the LVMH and Dior (DIOR.PA) boards.

A lawyer by training, Gode worked alongside Bernard Arnault from the mid-1980s to build up LVMH, now the world’s largest luxury group, with brands ranging from Dom Perignon champagne to fashion houses Fendi and Givenchy.

    As well as advising Dior and serving as a vice-chairman of LVMH, Gode was on the board of media and advertising group Havas (HAVSF.PK) and a member of France’s Competition Authority.

    Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.