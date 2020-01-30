Ex-Luxottica boss Guerra to head LVMH's hospitality, restaurant business: sources

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Former Luxottica boss Andrea Guerra is set to join LVMH (LVMH.PA) to head the French luxury goods giant’s hospitality and restaurant business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this month, Guerra, 54, stepped down from operational responsibilities at Eataly, the high-end food retailer where he became executive chairman after a decade at the helm of Ray-Ban owner Luxottica.

LVMH’s hospitality and restaurant business includes luxury hotel chains Bulgari, Cheval Blanc Maisons and Belmond whose acquisition was completed in April last year.

The news was first reported by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.