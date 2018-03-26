FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

LVMH's Vuitton taps Off-White's Virgil Abloh to design menswear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) Louis Vuitton brand, the biggest revenue driver at the French luxury goods group, said on Monday it had hired Virgil Abloh, the founder of streetwear label Off-White, to design its menswear collections.

FILE PHOTO: A Louis Vuitton logo, part of LVMH luxury group, is pictured on a building in Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

    Abloh takes over from Kim Jones, who was last week named as the new designer of menswear at Christian Dior, another LVMH label. Abloh’s first men’s collection for Vuitton will be presented in June, the firm said.

    The overhaul at Dior and Vuitton coincides with reshuffles elsewhere at LVMH, as billionaire boss Bernard Arnault seeks to breathe new life into some labels and lift others to a new level by expanding product lines.

    Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Bate Felix

