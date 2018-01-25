LVMH operating income up 18 percent in 2017 amid China comeback

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world’s biggest luxury goods maker, posted an 18 percent rise in operating income for 2017 on Thursday, in line with forecasts, as robust demand from China boosted sales and the group took full control of its Christian Dior label.

The Louis Vuitton owner, whose 70 brands also range from Dom Perignon champagne to fashion houses Fendi and Givenchy, said profit from recurring operations came in at 8.29 billion euros ($10.36 billion).

This compared with an 8.27 billion-euro mean operating income estimate in an Inquiry Financial analyst poll for Reuters.

Fourth quarter revenues at LVMH stood at 12.5 billion euros, up 11 percent on a like-for-like basis from the previous year, beating the 9 percent growth expected by analysts.