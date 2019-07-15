Sustainable Business
LVMH pairs with Stella McCartney in ethical fashion bet

British designer Stella McCartney appears at the end of her Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Monday it was pairing up with British designer Stella McCartney to further develop her brand, just months after she ended a long-term partnership with the group’s arch-rival Kering (PRTP.PA).

LVMH, which owns fashion labels including Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, gave no financial details of the deal.

It said Stella McCartney, known for her animal-friendly fashion ethics, would stay at the helm of her namesake brand as creative director, and have majority ownership of the label.

