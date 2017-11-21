FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH buys majority stake in Napa Valley's Colgin vineyard
November 21, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 minutes

LVMH buys majority stake in Napa Valley's Colgin vineyard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world’s biggest luxury goods company, has bought a majority 60 percent stake in Napa Valley’s Colgin Cellars vineyard, as part of the French group’s general strategy of acquiring highly-rated wine operations.

The logo of French luxury group LVMH is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, France, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

Colgin Cellars was founded in 1992 by Ann Colgin and specializes in red wines, many of which have achieved top marks from well-regarded critics such as Robert Parker.

“Each wine has its own distinctive personality, the result of a careful, knowing hand, like that of a painter,” the Colgin Cellars website says, describing its own wines.

LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement that the Colgin deal would enhance LVMH’s collection of top wines such as Chateau d‘Yquem and Chateau Cheval Blanc.

LVMH last month reported a rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Chinese demand for its high-end clothing labels and spirits.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Evans

