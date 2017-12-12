FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
#Technology News
December 12, 2017 / 4:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lyft starts Canada service in first international foray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Tuesday launched its service in Toronto, the first international market for the rival of much larger Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Phot

Lyft is moving outside the United States as Uber faces investigations by governments around the world over its cover up of a massive 2016 data breach.

Lyft raised $1 billion in October, in a financing round led by CapitalG, the growth investment fund of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and in September hired an initial public offering advisory firm.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jim Finkle and Susan Thomas

