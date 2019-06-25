Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app

A Lyft Scooter is seen parked in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Hyundai dealers in the United States will offer Lyft Inc rides to customers getting their vehicles serviced at dealerships, the companies said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of partnerships by the ride services company.

Dealers who subscribe to Hailer application through CDK Global Inc will be able to offer rides without the customer having to install the Lyft app.

Lyft, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange a couple of months before Uber, has partnered with several companies to offer its services in a bid to gain share in a market dominated by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Last week, the company struck a deal with Agero Inc to provide rides for consumers whose cars need a tow assistance, and has also become the official rideshare of Disney Parks and Resorts.

Last month, the company partnered with Google’s Waymo to deploy vehicles on Lyft app.

Ever since their market debut, shares of both Lyft and Uber have been under pressure, with investors struggling to figure out how much these companies are worth. The ride-hailing companies have not given a timeline for turning a profit.

Lyft had 30.7 million riders and 1.9 million drivers in more than 300 cities in the United States and Canada last year.