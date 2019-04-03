Carl Icahn sold Lyft stake prior to IPO: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7 percent stake in Lyft Inc ahead of the ride-hailing company’s initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP who was on Lyft’s board until last month, connected the activist investor with the buyer of the stake, which was worth about $550 million at the IPO price, according to the WSJ report.

Lyft could not be immediately reached for comment.