Business News
April 3, 2019 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Carl Icahn sold Lyft stake prior to IPO: WSJ

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7 percent stake in Lyft Inc ahead of the ride-hailing company’s initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital LP who was on Lyft’s board until last month, connected the activist investor with the buyer of the stake, which was worth about $550 million at the IPO price, according to the WSJ report.

Lyft could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below