Lyft to prioritize North America growth over international expansion: chairman

FILE PHOTO: Lyft President John Zimmer and CEO Logan Green applaud as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lyft Inc Chairman Sean Aggarwal said on Friday the ride-hailing company will continue to prioritize North America growth over international expansion after completing its initial public offering (IPO).

“Sticking with that play-book of owning this market (North America) and expanding in this market is how we get to deliver to our public shareholders and the long-term expectations that we set,” Aggarwal said on the sidelines of Lyft’s event for its market debut.