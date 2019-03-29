Lyft indicated to open 19.4 percent higher for Nasdaq debut, after IPO

Brian Friedenberg, an intern for Lyft, has his picture taken in front of signage for Lyft as it is displayed at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on the NASDAQ Stock Market in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares on Friday were seen opening 19.4 percent higher at $86.00 in its market debut on the Nasdaq, after the company was valued at $24.3 billion in the first initial public offering (IPO) of a ride-hailing startup.

On Thursday, Lyft said it priced 32.5 million shares, slightly more than it was offering originally, at $72, the top of its already elevated $70-$72 per share target range for the IPO.