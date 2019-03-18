Lyft expects to raise as much as $2 billion in IPO

An electric scooter from the ride sharing company Lyft is shown on a downtown sidewalk in San Diego, California, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc said on Monday it would raise as much as $2 billion in its much-awaited initial public offering.

Lyft expects to price 30.77 million shares between $62 and $68 per share, it said in a filing bit.ly/2HBtkKE.

At the higher end of the range, the company will have a market valuation of $19.64 billion. The San Francisco, California-based company was seeking a valuation above $20 billion, Reuters reported reut.rs/2HAxKS9 on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lyft’s Chief Executive Logan Green and Vice President John Zimmer together will hold 48.8 percent of voting power after the offering.

The company expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “LYFT”.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Jefferies are among the lead bookrunners for the listing.