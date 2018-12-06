Lyft Inc confidentially files for IPO

An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. Picture taken September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Thursday confidentially filed a statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

It did not specify the number of shares it was selling or the price range for the offering.

The IPO is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, Lyft said here

Reuters reported in October that the company had chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Jefferies (JEF.N) as underwriters for its IPO, slated for the first half of 2019.