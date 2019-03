FILE PHOTO: The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Wednesday increased the price range for its initial public offering to a range of $70 to $72 per share

Its previous price range was $62 to $68 per share, Lyft said in a filing.