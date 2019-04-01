Business News
April 1, 2019 / 2:36 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Lyft slips below IPO price on second day of trading

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen on a parked Lyft Scooter in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Shares of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc fell as much as 10.5 percent on Monday, below its initial public offering price of $72.

The company debuted on Nasdaq on Friday, opening at $87.24, over 21 percent above its IPO price.

Brokerage Guggenheim Securities started coverage on the stock with a ‘neutral’ rating, citing lack of visibility on the path to profitability.

Shares of the company were trading down about 9.5 percent at $70.81.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below