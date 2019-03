FILE PHOTO: The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney, Australia, February 20, 2018. Picture taken February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday it made a bid to acquire rare earths miner Lynas Corporation Ltd for A$1.50 billion ($1.07 billion) in cash.

Under the proposal, Lynas shareholders will receive A$2.25 per share, Wesfarmers said in a statement.