Malaysia site for Lynas waste storage yet to be approved, state official says

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s federal government has yet to approve a site for Australian rare earths miner Lynas to store low-level radioactive waste, a condition for renewing its operating license, a state official said on Thursday.

The comments followed reports that the license could be extended.

“So far they have identified a few potential sites, that is confirmed, but that is all,” said Sallehuddin Ishak, an official of the state of Pahang, where Lynas runs its processing plant, told Reuters.

“The state’s consideration is pending the federal government’s approval,” he said, adding that the site’s suitability needed to be verified by experts, with the state relying on federal government agencies.