May 30, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia to let Lynas continue running rare earths plant: Prime Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that Malaysia will allow Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp to keep operating a processing plant in the country.

“We think we’ll have to renew the license,” Mahathir told reporters at a press conference in Tokyo.

Lynas operates a $800 million plant in Malaysia that refines ore from a rare earths mine in Australia but the facility’s future was unclear as Mahathir’s government had halted the process for renewing its license because of waste disposal concerns.

