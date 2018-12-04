Malaysia sets license renewal conditions for rare earths miner Lynas

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday set conditions for future renewal for rare earths miner Lynas Corp’s licenses to operate in the country, including the removal of radioactive residues.

The Energy and Environment Ministry also said in a statement that Lynas must submit an action plan for non-radioactive waste disposal for future licenses or permission renewals.

Lynas’ $800 million plant located on the east coast of peninsular Malaysia, which produces low-level radioactive waste, began operations in 2012 after long delays caused by legal challenges and environmental disputes.

Its operating license in Malaysia is up for renewal in September 2019.

The ministry said it was concerned about the growing amount of accumulated residue at Lynas’ open landfill temporary site that could be hit by major flooding or other natural disasters, citing rising risk to the surrounding communities and environment.

The ministry said it “will not allow the unlimited accumulation of residue” at the plant on worries that Lynas did not have a viable solution in the near term. It did not specify a limit, however.

Lynas is the only major miner outside China of the rare earth elements, metals that are crucial in the production of magnets and other technologies such as mobile phones. It mines raw materials in Western Australia which are sent to the plant in Malaysia for processing.

Lynas said it will release a statement once it has reviewed the ministry’s report.

The decisions came following the completion of a review that Malaysia’s government commissioned in September to look into the environmental record of Lynas’ processing plant.

The review committee submitted its report to the ministry on Nov. 27.

In the report issued on the ministry’s website on Tuesday, the committee recommended improvements to residue management, periodic health monitoring and studies to identify the source of heavy metals in areas near the plant.

They also suggested setting up a monitoring committee comprising relevant ministries and departments, experts in the field, non-government organizations and local representatives and the Lynas management.

Lynas shares closed down 5.8 percent at A$2.12 on the Australian Securities Exchange.