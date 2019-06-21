Australia's Lynas stockpiles rare earths for 'strategic' customers

FILE PHOTO: Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium are pictured in the final stage of production at Lynas' Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Sonali Paul/File Photo

(Reuters) - Australia’s Lynas Corp on Friday said it was stockpiling production of a major rare earth element as prices have jumped in recent weeks on rising supply concerns amid trade tensions between China and the United States.

The miner said its decision to stockpile Neodymium Praseodymium (NdPr), used in industrial magnets, for “strategic customers” was to help it consolidate its position as a preferred supplier to customers outside China.

Lynas is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China, at a time where markets are concerned that Beijing may use rare earths as a weapon in its trade war with the United States.

China’s state media warned last month it may curb exports to the United States of rare earth metals, a group of 17 minerals used in a wide-variety of military equipment and high-tech consumer electronics.

Lynas said production this quarter was at a similar level to the March quarter, adding that the company would have about 250 tonnes of NdPr stockpiled at the end of the quarter.

“We ... expect to continue to slowly build inventory ahead of a further uplift in demand in 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in Lynas climbed as much as 6.4 percent to their highest in nearly a week. The broader Australian market was largely flat.