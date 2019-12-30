AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza gets FDA okay to treat pancreatic cancer

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co’s ovarian cancer drug, Lynparza, was approved by U.S. regulators for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients with BRCA gene mutations, the British drugmaker said on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug’s use as a first-line maintenance therapy for patients, whose cancer had spread beyond the pancreas and whose tumors had not progressed following chemotherapy of at least 16 weeks.