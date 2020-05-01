Commodities
Lyondellbasell to operate most plants between 60-80% of capacity in second quarter of 2020, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chemical manufacturer LyondellBasell Industries plans to operate most of its plants between 60-80% of their capacity in the second quarter of 2020, said Chief Executive Bob Patel in a conference call on Friday.

“Industry consultants estimate that petrochemical and refining assets in various parts of the world are running at 60% to 80% of nameplate capacity,” Patel said. “We expect that the majority of LyondellBasell’s capacity will also operate within that range during the second quarter.”

