Breakingviews - Viewsroom: M&A gets carried away

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dealmaking is breaking records. But more tie-ups are being pulled. And recent proposed unions like T-Mobile US with Sprint and Xerox with Fujfilm come with regulatory or boardroom drama. Crisis throwbacks and the careless brag-song of Sainsbury’s CEO are sending warning signals.

A partygoer dances during a Spring Break Europe party in Rovinj June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.