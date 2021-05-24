Cravath, Paul Weiss assist Martin Marietta’s infrastructure assets buy

(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are guiding construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s $2.3 billion cash deal to acquire HeidelbergCement AG’s infrastructure assets in California and Arizona.

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta said on Monday that it inked the agreement with HeidelbergCement’s U.S. affiliate, Lehigh Hanson Inc, to buy assets, including 17 active aggregates quarries and two cement plants.

HeidelbergCement said in February that it had found five of its underperfoming assets to sell as part of a plan to bolster profits. It’s unclear if the Lehigh Hanson assets were included in that group.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

A representative for Paul Weiss did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Martin Marietta has tapped longtime adviser Cravath for guidance on the transaction. The Cravath team is led by mergers and acquisitions partners Robert Townsend III and George Schoen.

Cravath most recently advised the company on its $500 million registered senior notes offering in March 2020, according to a firm press release. The firm previously counseled Martin Marietta on its acquisition of Texas Industries and Bluegrass Materials, deal announcements show.

Not including the infrastructure asset buy, Cravath has advised on $172.18 billion worth of transactions so far this year, according to data provider Refinitiv. That’s more than a 264% increase from the combined value of the transactions it worked on during the same period last year.

On the other side of the deal, M&A heavyweight Paul Weiss is working with Irving, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson. The advising M&A team includes partner Ariel Deckelbaum, counsel Julie Martinelli and associate Wayne Smart.

Paul Weiss ranks fifth among law firms that have advised on the most deals to date in 2021. The firm guided $241.25 billion worth of transactions this year, up almost 657% from the same period in 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

Amid the surge in M&A deal activity, Paul Weiss has beefed its transactions team, adding two partners to its New York office in April.

So far this year, there have been 20,034 M&A transactions worth a total of about $2.25 trillion, according to Refinitiv. The number of deals has jumped almost 15% from the same time last year.