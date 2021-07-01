Weil, Simpson Thacher, Paul Hastings craft MGM Resorts' CityCenter deal

(Reuters) - Weil, Gotshal & Manges, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Paul Hastings each took seats at the table in MGM Resort’s deal to purchase the remaining 50% stake in its Las Vegas Strip joint venture with Infinity World Development Corp.

Office of law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

MGM said on Thursday that it planned to become the full owner of the venture, called CityCenter Holdings, which is an urban complex comprising Aria Resort and Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa.

After the purchase, MGM said it will sell the Aria and Vdara properties for $3.89 billion in cash to private equity firm Blackstone, which will then lease the properties back to MGM, according to a press release.

The casino operator is guided by repeat adviser Weil. The firm’s team is led by corporate partner Michael Aiello and includes corporate partner Sachin Kohli; real estate partners Michael Bond and Nellie Camerik, and counsel Jannelle Seales; and tax partners Joseph Pari and Dave Levy.

Weil has a history of advising MGM on real estate deals with Blackstone. Aiello previously led the team that steered MGM’s $4.25 billion 2019 sale of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino to a joint venture it had formed with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, according to a firm press release. MGM also leased back that property.

More recently, the firm represented MGM last year in the formation of the joint venture between an affiliate and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust that purchased the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay properties in Las Vegas for $4.6 billion, according to an announcement about the deal’s closing.

On the companies’ most recent deal, Blackstone has tapped regular counsel Simpson Thacher, with a team including real estate partners Erik Quarfordt and Gregory Ressa; tax partner Nancy Mehlman; and funds partner Benjamin Wells.

Simpson Thacher also advised the Blackstone unit on the Bellagio and MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay deals, according to press releases about the transactions.

The other party in the CityCenter deal, Infinity World Development Corp, has paired up with a familiar face for guidance. Infinity World, which is a unit of investment firm Dubai World, is working with Paul Hastings.

The Paul Hastings team is led by real estate partner Rick Kirkbride and includes corporate partner Michael Zuppone.

The firm has advised Dubai World on several transactions related to CityCenter, including the securing of funding to complete the project and a $1.78 billion refinancing in 2013, according to firm press releases.

Infinity World had previously sued an MGM affiliate in the Delaware Chancery Court in 2009 for breach of contract after the casino operator revealed it was close to defaulting on its loans, causing Dubai World to front more of the project’s costs.

The CityCenter transactions announced on Thursday are expected to close in the third quarter.

MGM’s purchase price for CityCenter values the complex at about $5.8 billion, including net debt of $1.5 billion.

Infinity World’s financial adviser is Moelis & Company LLC.