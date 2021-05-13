Sixth Street asks Del. court to revive bid to stop asset transfer in $12bln tie-up

(Reuters) - Investment firm Sixth Street Partners urged Delaware’s top court on Wednesday to revive a bid to block Neuberger Berman-backed Dyal Capital Partners from transferring certain assets to Owl Rock Capital Partners as part of a $12.5 billion merger.

Neuberger Berman, an investment management firm, announced in December 2020 that it had inked a deal to merge its Dyal Capital Partners fund platform with blank-check firm Altimar Acquisition Corp and Owl Rock Capital Partners, a competitor of Sixth Street.

As part of the agreement, Neuberger Berman would transfer control of its Dyal funds, including a fund known as Dyal III, to the new entity “Blue Owl.”

In 2017, Dyal III invested $417 million in Sixth Street to purchase a minority equity stake, court documents show.

Sixth Street sued Dyal III and Neuberger Berman in February to block Dyal III from transferring its equity stake to Blue Owl.

Sixth Street said the investment agreement barred Dyal III from transferring its stake directly or indirectly without Six Street’s consent. The lawsuit also claimed Sixth Street would suffer irreparable harm because Blue Owl could use Dyal III’s stake to collect information to benefit Owl Rock at Sixth Street’s expense.

Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn denied Sixth Street’s request for injunctive relief in April, saying Sixth Street had failed to show the transfer breached the investment agreement or would cause irreparable harm.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Sixth Street, Derek Shaffer of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan urged a three-judge panel of the Delaware Chancery Court to reverse Zurn’s decision.

“To say that these interests are not covered by the transfer restriction is to say that Dyal III itself could take these core confidences, these core governance rights, these keys to the kingdom and send them directly to a competitor without any restriction whatsoever,” Shaffer argued before Justices Karen Valihura, James Vaughn Jr, Gary Traynor and Tamika Montgomery-Reeves.

William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, representing Dyal III, countered that the investment agreement only binds Dyal III, not any affiliates. Savitt said that Dyal III itself had not breached the agreement because it was not transferring any interests as part of the transaction.

“Sixth Street picks the word affiliate out of the definition of transfer and tells the court that that word, ‘affiliate,’ shows who is bound,” Savitt said. “That makes no sense.”

The merger is set to close on May 19.

The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co. L.P., et al. v. Dyal Capital Partners III (A)LP, et al., Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 133, 2021.

