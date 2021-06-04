Week Ahead in Mergers & Acquisitions: June 7, 2021

MA

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, June 10

12:45 p.m. - As part of its Virtual Summer Camp Legal Skills Conference, the American Bar Association will hold an event focused on helping attorneys hone their negotiation skills through discussing preparation methods, tactics to improve bargaining position, and concession strategies.

Friday, June 11

3 p.m. - The ABA will hold an event called “What’s Up with Arbitration?” featuring a panel that will break down recent arbitration-related developments, pre-hearing discovery proceedings and important client considerations for corporate and outside counsel. The event will be moderated by John Sciaccotta of Aronberg Goldgehn. Speakers include Barbara Reeves of mediation and arbitration firm JAMS; Greta Weathersby of WEC Business Services LLC; Joseph Janochoski of Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwagie; and Gail Andler of JAMS.

