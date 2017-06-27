FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Wells Fargo to sell commercial insurance business
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 27, 2017 / 1:21 PM / in 2 months

Wells Fargo to sell commercial insurance business

2 Min Read

A Wells Fargo Bank is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 26, 2016.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its commercial insurance business to private insurer USI Insurance Services, as the third-largest U.S. bank plans to focus on core banking products and services.

The financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed by the companies.

The deal comes at a time when the bank is recovering from a sales scandal last year that damaged its reputation. Wells Fargo has doubled its cost-cutting target after expenses soared in the aftermath of the scandal.

The sales abuses in the bank's branch banking operation led to a $190 million regulatory settlement, launches of other government probes, the firing of several bankers and the departure of CEO John Stumpf.

Wells Fargo plans to reduce expenses by another $2 billion through the end of 2019, on top of a $2 billion cost-cutting target the management previously announced.

The bank said on Tuesday its personal insurance business will report into consumer lending to serve retail customers.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.