(Reuters) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s (MKS.L) Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer is quitting after less than 18 months in the company, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman said in a tweet on Saturday.

Marks and Spencer did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.