FILE PHOTO: A man leaves a Marks & Spencer store in London, Britain, in this January 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer, whose departure was announced last month, will step down from the role on Dec. 31.

Singer’s departure was announced after the company’s clothing, home and beauty managing director Jill McDonald was sacked in July, after which Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe took direct control of the division.