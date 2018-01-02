FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
January 2, 2018 / 8:03 AM / in 2 hours

Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to partner Al-Futtaim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its franchise partner Al-Futtaim as it retreats from international markets to focus on its core business in Britain, the company said on Tuesday.

    Al-Futtaim, which already operates 72 M&S stores across 11 markets in Asia and the Middle East, purchased 27 shops in the deal, which completed on Dec. 30, M&S said.

    The move follows a strategic review by M&S in November 2016, in which the company laid out plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad as well as to seek joint ventures and franchise partnerships.

    Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.