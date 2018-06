LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer has signed a strategic partnership deal with Microsoft to test the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into the retailer’s stores and operations, it said on Thursday.

A Marks and Spencer logo is seen on an advertisement outside of a store in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The deal will see Microsoft’s AI engineers work with M&S’s engineers to examine how the technology can benefit customers and increase efficiency in its business.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.