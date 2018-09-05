M&S recruits Loblaw executive to be new digital boss

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer has recruited a senior Loblaw executive to be its new digital boss, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Clothes are displayed on hangers in an Marks & Spencer shop in northwest London, Britain July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

The clothing and food group said Jeremy Pee, currently senior vice president of Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s largest retailer, has been appointed to the new role of chief digital & data officer and will join on Dec. 3.

Last November M&S set out a five-year transformation program, targeting to make at least a third of its sales online.

The appointment of Pee, who has also worked for office suppliers Staples, comes after M&S sealed technology-focused partnerships with Microsoft, Founders Factory, Decoded and True.

Pee will report directly to M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe and join the firm’s operating committee.