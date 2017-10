WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Wilmington Trust Corp has reached an agreement on criminal charges that the bank concealed its deteriorating condition from regulators and investors in 2009 and 2010, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday, just as a trial was set to begin.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews said the trial against the four individual defendants, who are former Wilmington Trust executives, was postponed until March 12, 2018.