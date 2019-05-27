Deals
Vivendi's Canal Plus to buy M7 for 1 billion euros to expand its European reach

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi’s pay-TV group Canal Plus said on Monday it would buy European rival M7 for about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from private equity firm Astorg.

The acquisition would expand Canal Plus’ presence on the continent to the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary and Romania, it said in a statement.

M7’s annual revenues amount to 400 million euros. Its acquisition would bring Canal Plus’ total number of subscribers closer to 20 million, it said.

