FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 1, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Macau casinos post 22 percent revenue gain in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau posted a 22 percent gain for the month of March, due to sustained demand for gambling in the country’s only legal casino hub.

Casinos are seen in a general view of Macau, China October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

This is the 20th consecutive month of gains, cementing a roaring recovery in the former Portuguese colony, after revenues plunged to five-year lows due to slowing economic growth and a widespread crackdown on corruption starting in 2014.

Figures from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau on Sunday showed revenues rose 22.2 percent to 26 billion patacas ($3.2 billion) versus analyst expectations of 13 percent to 18 percent growth.

However, revenues still remain far off the highs reached in 2014, hovering only around monthly tolls seen in 2012, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

Reporting by Kane Wu; writing by Farah Master; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.