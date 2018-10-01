FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:30 AM / in an hour

Macau casinos post Sept revenues of $2.73 billion

1 Min Read

HONG KONG - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau posted a 2.8 percent gain in September, with solid demand from Chinese betters keen to play in the country’s only legal casino hub.

Figures from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau on Monday showed revenues rose 2.8 percent to 22 billion patacas ($2.73 billion) compared with analysts’ expectations of 3 percent-10 percent growth.

September marks 26 consecutive monthly gains with upbeat revenue in the former Portuguese colony, after plunging to five-year lows due to lean economic growth and a widespread crackdown on corruption starting 2014.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

