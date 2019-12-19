Xi tells Macau to crack down on actions that harm China's sovereignty

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks following his arrival at Macau International Airport in Macau, China December 18, 2019, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said Macau must strictly enforce the law against anyone who tries to use the former Portuguese colony to undermine China, state broadcaster CCTV quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Xi, on a visit to Macau to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, urged officials there to “resolutely prevent and crack down on any actions that harm the nation’s sovereignty, safety and challenges the central government’s power or threatens the Basic Law.”