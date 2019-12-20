China's Xi says patriotism key for Macau's success

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves his hand to guests during a cultural performance in Macau, China December 19, 2019, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony's return to China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday Macau’s patriotism was the most important reason for the success of its “one country, two systems” formula of governance, in remarks appearing to draw a contrast with neighboring Hong Kong.

Xi praised the gambling hub for being one of the safest cities in the world, where people “rationally” express different views. Xi was attending celebrations to mark Macau’s 20th anniversary of its handover to China. Earlier he swore in the new Macau administration led by Ho Iat-Seng.

In Hong Kong, Xi is facing his biggest political challenge yet after more than six months of pro-democracy protests.