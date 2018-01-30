Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau’s gaming regulator met with representatives of U.S. mogul Steve Wynn in the Chinese controlled territory over claims in a newspaper report that he routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

The Gaming and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), which overseas Macau’s casino sector, told Reuters on Tuesday it had met with top executives from Wynn Macau on Jan 29 to “understand the situation.”

Wynn has denied the accusations published by the Wall Street Journal as “preposterous” and said they were instigated by his ex-wife to seek advantage in their divorce lawsuit. He resigned as the finance chairman of the U.S. Republican Party’s fundraising arm, the Republican National Committee, on Saturday.

Shares of Wynn Macau continued to fall on Tuesday, sliding 7 percent. Shares of the U.S. parent, Wynn Resorts, fell 9.3 percent on Monday.

Wynn Macau generates more than 75 percent of Wynn Resorts revenues.

The boards of Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau announced on Tuesday they had formed a special committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment.

Regulators in Massachusetts, where Wynn is building a casino, have also said they are looking into the allegations.