Ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia's candidate Stevo Pendarovski and his wife Elizabeta Georgievska cast their ballots during the presidential election in Skopje, North Macedonia May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

SKOPJE (Reuters) - North Macedonia’s pro-Western presidential candidate, Stevo Pendarovski, appeared set to win a run-off election on Sunday, according to preliminary results based on 30.6 percent of the votes counted.

Results posted on the State Election Commision website with those votes counted showed Pendarovski winning 56.9 percent of the votes and his opponent, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, with 39.6 percent.