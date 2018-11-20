Ex-Macedonia PM Gruevski granted asylum in Hungary: media

FILE PHOTO: Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski (R) and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban review a military guard of honor in Skopje May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski has been granted asylum in Hungary, the pro-government newspaper Magyar Idok reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper, which did not name its sources, said the Hungarian Immigration and Asylum Office had established that the legal conditions to grant the asylum request have been met.

Neither the immigration office nor a Hungarian government spokesman were immediately available for comment.