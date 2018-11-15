Ex-Macedonia PM Gruevski sought asylum at Hungarian embassy outside Macedonia

FILE PHOTO: Macedonia's former prime minister Nikola Gruevski enters a court in Skopje, Macedonia October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski declared his intention to seek asylum at a Hungarian representation outside Macedonia and Budapest had nothing to do with his exit from his own country, the Hungarian government said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas declined to say in which country Gruevski had sought asylum in Hungary or how he made his way to the Immigration and Asylum Office in Budapest where he actually submitted his asylum documents and was heard.

Gulyas said Hungary had not yet received an official request from Skopje to extradite Gruevski, adding that Hungary would act “in line with the laws” if that happens.