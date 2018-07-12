Russia complains Macedonia being sucked into NATO by force

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry complained on Thursday that Macedonia was being sucked into the NATO military alliance by force, saying such moves deepened divisions and increased tensions in Europe.

NATO leaders agreed on Wednesday to invite Macedonia to begin accession talks to join the Western alliance, extending its reach in the Balkans in defiance of Russia following a landmark accord with Greece over the ex-Yugoslav republic’s name.

“The sucking into NATO by force of Macedonia only confirms that the policy of ‘open doors’ has become an aim in itself and a tool to gain control of geopolitical territory,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.