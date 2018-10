SKOPJE (Reuters) - The Macedonian parliament passed constitutional changes on Friday to allow the Balkan country to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, as agreed with Greece.

A Macedonian flag flutters on one day before the referendum on changing the country's name that would open the way for it to join NATO and the European Union, in Skopje, Macedonia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A total of 80 deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favor of the name change - a move that could unblock the country’s bids to join NATO and the European Union.